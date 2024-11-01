Boston

More hotel strikes possible in Boston amid ongoing negotiations

Unite Here Local 26 represents more than 4,000 workers at 35 Boston area hotels

By Isabel Hart

Workers with Unite Here Local 26 gathered on the steps of Boston City Hall on Aug. 8 to announce the results of a strike authorization vote.

Unionized workers at two Boston hotel groups have now reached agreements with their employers and ended their strikes, but picket lines may be coming to more local hotels.

Workers at more than 20 hotels in Greater Boston are still in negotiations to reach a new contract, according to the union that represents them, Unite Here Local 26. Strikes are authorized at all hotel properties where contracts have expired. The union represents more than 4,000 workers at 35 Boston area hotels.  

