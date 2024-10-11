Boston Hilton hotel worker strikes poised to stretch through holiday weekend

The strikes by hotel workers at two Hilton hotel properties in Boston have entered their sixth day, and are poised to continue into the holiday weekend.

Almost 600 workers at the Hilton Boston Park Plaza in Back Bay and the Hilton Boston Logan Airport began what they called an indefinite strike on Sunday, Oct. 6. Picketers have been outside the hotels since.

Picketing continued Monday at two major Hilton hotels in Boston as the UNITE HERE Local 26 union continued its strike there in an effort to get higher pay, pension increases, better benefits and manageable workloads.

