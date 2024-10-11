Boston

Boston Hilton hotel worker strikes poised to stretch through holiday weekend

By Isabel Hart

Boston hotel workers on the picket line on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

The strikes by hotel workers at two Hilton hotel properties in Boston have entered their sixth day, and are poised to continue into the holiday weekend.

Almost 600 workers at the Hilton Boston Park Plaza in Back Bay and the Hilton Boston Logan Airport began what they called an indefinite strike on Sunday, Oct. 6. Picketers have been outside the hotels since. 

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Picketing continued Monday at two major Hilton hotels in Boston as the UNITE HERE Local 26 union continued its strike there in an effort to get higher pay, pension increases, better benefits and manageable workloads.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

BostonHotels and resorts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us