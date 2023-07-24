Boston is poised to be a hotspot for AI jobs, according to new study

The Boston area is in line to be one of the country’s top regions for jobs related to artificial intelligence, according to a new report.

Boston has established itself as a pre-eminent life sciences hub and is a big technology employer, and the Brookings Institution has counted Boston among 13 metro areas that it expects to benefit from new jobs helping to develop advanced AI.

In the past 10 months, Boston and five other metro areas — Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle — accounted for 47% of advanced or generative AI job postings analyzed by Brookings. That dense concentration of new AI jobs is expected to disperse some, Brookings said. In May, Brookings found 60% of new generative AI jobs posted in the top 15 markets, including Boston.

