Massachusetts

Boston launches its own 250th campaign ahead of Patriots' Day

By Isabel Hart

Gov. Healey listens to historical reenactors announce the arrival of the Massachusetts 250 initiative.

The city of Boston has launched its own version of the Massachusetts 250 initiative, a series of events leading up to the 250th birthday of the United States.

The launch come ahead of Patriots’ Day, which is next week, commemorating the start of the Revolutionary War in Concord and Lexington.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us