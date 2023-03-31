Boston Business Journal

Boston Law Firm Signs Lease to Move to Remade Post Office Square Tower

By Greg Ryan

Goulston & Storrs PC has agreed to take about 100,000 square feet at the remade One Post Office Square office tower in downtown Boston, leaving behind its long-time home on Atlantic Avenue.

The move is the largest law-firm relocation to be announced in Boston since the start of the pandemic.

