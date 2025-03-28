Boston law firm targeted by latest Trump executive order

White-shoe law firm WilmerHale, founded in Boston and co-headquartered here, has became the latest target of President Donald Trump’s wrath when he stripped the firm of federal government contracts, security clearances and building access.

Trump issued the sanctions in a one-page executive order Thursday, making a litany of claims including that WilmerHale is “bent on employing lawyers who weaponize the prosecutorial power to upend the democratic process and distort justice.”

