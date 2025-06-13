Logan plans ‘remote terminal' for pre-airport check-in, screening

The Massachusetts Port Authority is working on plans to turn some of its Park & Fly Logan Express locations into remote terminals where passengers could go through security offsite before arriving at the airport.

The remote terminal concept would position Massport’s offsite parking locations, which include sites in Danvers, Framingham, Braintree, Woburn and Back Bay, as pre-airport screening and baggage areas. Rich Davey, Massport’s CEO, spoke about the potential concept at a Boston Chamber of Commerce event Thursday.

