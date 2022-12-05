Boston Business Journal

Boston Marketing Firms Urge Clients to Stop Advertising on Twitter

By Grant Welker

At least four major Boston advertising firms have advised clients to pause advertising on Twitter in the weeks following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.

Mirroring a trend that major ad firms such as Omnicom Group Inc. and Interpublic Group have also followed, the local firms say they've have given the guidance to clients in order to protect their brands’ integrity. Some say they hope to put financial pressure on Twitter to take content moderation and account verification concerns more seriously under its new management.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us