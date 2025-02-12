Boston Business Journal

Boston mayoral candidate Josh Kraft details developer-friendly measures to jumpstart housing

By Greg Ryan

Josh Kraft speaks at his campaign kickoff event at Prince Hall in Dorchester.

As part of his housing plan, Boston mayoral candidate Josh Kraft is proposing to allow real estate developers to subsidize fewer apartments and condos in order to push stalled market-rate projects toward construction.

Kraft on Wednesday unveiled more details for the housing plan he floated during his campaign kickoff last week, including a voluntary form of rent control. If landlords agree to keep annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus any change in the consumer price index for a decade, they would get a 20% property-tax rebate, Kraft proposed Wednesday. To be eligible, renters would need to make no more than twice the area median income.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us