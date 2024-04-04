Boston Medical Center launches home hospital program

Boston Medical Center is the latest Massachusetts health system to begin offering hospital-level care in patients' homes.

Home hospital is an up-and-coming form of medicine. Patients receive inpatient, hospital-level care wherever they live.

Massachusetts providers Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health and UMass Memorial Health already have home hospital programs. BMC launched its own program, called Boston Medical Center Hospital at Home, Wednesday. It's currently recruiting its first patients for the program and is aiming to ramp up to having about 30 patients in the home hospital program per day.

