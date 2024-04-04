health care

Boston Medical Center launches home hospital program

BMC is recruiting its first patients for the Boston Medical Center Hospital at Home program and is aiming to ramp up to having about 30 patients in the home hospital program per day

By Cassie McGrath

Boston Medical Center File

Boston Medical Center is the latest Massachusetts health system to begin offering hospital-level care in patients' homes.

Home hospital is an up-and-coming form of medicine. Patients receive inpatient, hospital-level care wherever they live.

Massachusetts providers Mass General BrighamBeth Israel Lahey Health and UMass Memorial Health already have home hospital programs. BMC launched its own program, called Boston Medical Center Hospital at Home, Wednesday. It's currently recruiting its first patients for the program and is aiming to ramp up to having about 30 patients in the home hospital program per day.

