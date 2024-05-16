Boston Business Journal

Boston Medical Center names top doc as first-ever president in leadership restructuring

By Isabel Tehan

Boston Medical Center has appointed Dr. Anthony Hollenberg as the new president of the hospital. Hollenberg will report to Dr. Alastair Bell, who will continue to serve as president and CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System.

This is the first time BMC has had a hospital president who reports to the system’s CEO, a a leadership structure that is common in large health systems with academic medical centers. The structural change-up is part of a move by BMC to become a more fully integrated system, according to a news release sharing the announcement. 

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us