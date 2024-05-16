Boston Medical Center names top doc as first-ever president in leadership restructuring

Boston Medical Center has appointed Dr. Anthony Hollenberg as the new president of the hospital. Hollenberg will report to Dr. Alastair Bell, who will continue to serve as president and CEO of Boston Medical Center Health System.

This is the first time BMC has had a hospital president who reports to the system’s CEO, a a leadership structure that is common in large health systems with academic medical centers. The structural change-up is part of a move by BMC to become a more fully integrated system, according to a news release sharing the announcement.

