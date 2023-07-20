Boston Medical Center resident physicians protesting wages

Several hundred Boston Medical Center resident physicians are protesting outside of the hospital Thursday afternoon to push for higher wages and benefits.

Around 750 BMC resident physicians are unionized with the Committee of Interns and Residents, which represents 30,000 resident physicians and fellows at 72 hospitals throughout the United States. More and more, residents and fellows are organizing to achieve higher pay and better benefits.

HAPPENING NOW: Unionized resident physicians are rallying outside of Boston Medical Center rallying for higher wages in their contract negotiations. One resident physician said wages are not keeping up with inflation and housing costs are a major concern. pic.twitter.com/hadTs0GWn9 — Bianca Beltrán (@BiancaNBCBoston) July 20, 2023

