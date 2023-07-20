Boston Business Journal

Boston Medical Center resident physicians protesting wages

By Cassie McGrath

Several hundred Boston Medical Center resident physicians are protesting outside of the hospital Thursday afternoon to push for higher wages and benefits.

Around 750 BMC resident physicians are unionized with the Committee of Interns and Residents, which represents 30,000 resident physicians and fellows at 72 hospitals throughout the United States. More and more, residents and fellows are organizing to achieve higher pay and better benefits.

