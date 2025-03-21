Boston

$400M bid wins foreclosure auction for Boston office tower

There was only one bid for the former State Street Financial Center building

By Greg Ryan

WeWork may cut back its lease at One Lincoln St. in the Financial District.

A lending group took back the One Lincoln office tower in downtown Boston on Friday with a $400 million bid at a foreclosure auction.

An affiliate of the merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners made the only bid for the 1.1 million-square-foot, 36-story Lincoln Street building, which was known as State Street Financial Center before State Street Corp. moved its headquarters to a newly constructed Government Center tower in 2023.

