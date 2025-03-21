$400M bid wins foreclosure auction for Boston office tower

A lending group took back the One Lincoln office tower in downtown Boston on Friday with a $400 million bid at a foreclosure auction.
An affiliate of the merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners made the only bid for the 1.1 million-square-foot, 36-story Lincoln Street building, which was known as State Street Financial Center before State Street Corp. moved its headquarters to a newly constructed Government Center tower in 2023.
