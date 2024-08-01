Boston Business Journal

Boston planning chief to step down next month

By Greg Ryan

Arthur Jemison, the city of Boston’s head of planning and development, revealed Thursday that he would step down from the role in September to move back to Michigan with his family.

Mayor Michelle Wu tapped Jemison, a former high-ranking housing official in the Biden administration, to lead the Boston Planning and Development Agency in her first year in office. He was charged with overseeing sweeping changes to how real estate projects are handled in the city, including the recent creation of a city planning department.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal


