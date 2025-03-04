Business

Here's how Mass. retail giants fared in the market's tariff tumble

Here's how local consumer-goods companies — such as TJX Cos., Wayfair, Chewy and Acushnet — are faring in the latest market volatility

By Jess Aloe

Tariffs could increase volatility for Wayfair.

Stocks fell sharply Monday — and continued their slide Tuesday — after President Trump said he would make good on his promise to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which went into effect today.

Both countries have announced retaliatory measures.

The Trump administration has added tariffs of 25% to goods from Mexico and Canada (Canadian energy products have a 10% duty added) and 10% to goods from China, leading to retaliatory tariffs. Experts explain how the costs will impact your wallet, on things like the cost of groceries, alcohol and fuel.
