Boston robotics company to put robots in Staples fulfillment centers

Staples is partnering with a Boston robotics company to bring AI-powered robots to fulfillment centers across the U.S.
The Framingham-based office-supply giant signed a multiyear deal with RightHand Robotics of Charlestown to automate e-commerce order fulfillment, enabling next-day delivery as an option for 98% of U.S. customers, according to a news release from RightHand.
