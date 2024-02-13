Boston Business Journal

Boston robotics company to put robots in Staples fulfillment centers

By Isabel Tehan

Staples is partnering with a Boston robotics company to bring AI-powered robots to fulfillment centers across the U.S.

The Framingham-based office-supply giant signed a multiyear deal with RightHand Robotics of Charlestown to automate e-commerce order fulfillment, enabling next-day delivery as an option for 98% of U.S. customers, according to a news release from RightHand.   

