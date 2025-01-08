Boston Business Journal

Boston Scientific acquires California company valued at $900M

By Don Seiffert

Boston Scientific Corp.’s Marlborough headquarters.

Boston Scientific Corp. is paying $443 million up front, plus up to $221 million in possible milestones, to buy the remainder of a Carlsbad, California company in which it already had owned a major stake.

The Marlborough medical device giant will acquire Bolt Medical Inc., which is developing an investigational catheter to be used during heart surgery in patients with calcified arteries.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us