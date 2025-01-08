Boston Scientific acquires California company valued at $900M

Boston Scientific Corp. is paying $443 million up front, plus up to $221 million in possible milestones, to buy the remainder of a Carlsbad, California company in which it already had owned a major stake.

The Marlborough medical device giant will acquire Bolt Medical Inc., which is developing an investigational catheter to be used during heart surgery in patients with calcified arteries.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal