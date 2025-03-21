Boston Scientific CEO joins the $20M compensation club

The chief executive of Boston Scientific Corp. once again saw his reported total compensation increase year over year.

Michael Mahoney, longtime CEO of the Marlborough medical device company, saw his total compensation package hit $21.4 million in 2024, according to the company's annual proxy filing. That's a roughly 14% increase from just over $18.7 million in 2023.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal