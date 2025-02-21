Boston Scientific hired 5,000 new employees, increased real estate footprint in 2024

Boston Scientific Corp. grew its headcount by 5,000 and its real estate footprint by more than 1 million square feet in 2024.

At the end of 2024, Boston Scientific had 53,000 employees, according to its annual report filed this week. That’s an increase of more than 10% from the end of 2023, when it employed about 48,000 people. In 2023, the company saw 7% growth in headcount.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal