Boston Business Journal

Boston Scientific hired 5,000 new employees, increased real estate footprint in 2024

By Hannah Green

Boston Scientific Corp. grew its headcount by 5,000 and its real estate footprint by more than 1 million square feet in 2024. 

At the end of 2024, Boston Scientific had 53,000 employees, according to its annual report filed this week. That’s an increase of more than 10% from the end of 2023, when it employed about 48,000 people. In 2023, the company saw 7% growth in headcount.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us