Boston Scientific shutters Bay Area research site, laying off 52

Publicly traded biomedical engineering firm and multinational medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp. is permanently shuttering a Bay Area manufacturing plant site, cutting 52 jobs in the process.

The Massachusetts-based company stated in a mass layoff notice made public this week that it will transfer its local operations to several facilities in Minnesota, resulting in the closure of its Fremont, California site. The move follows Boston Scientific's closure of its facility in San Jose, California in 2021, terminating 170 jobs, and a subsequent short-term arrangement at Fremont in 2022.

