Boston Business Journal

Boston Tech Startup Cuts Half Its Staff, Including Over 170 People in Mass.

By Lucia Maffei

Starry Inc. is the latest tech company in the Boston area to lay off workers in an effort to save capital.

The Boston Internet provider startup said on Thursday it is laying off approximately 50% of its workforce.

Mimi Ryals, a spokesperson for the company, told the Business Journal that the total number of impacted employees is 508. In Massachusetts, 175 workers across three offices were impacted, including fully-remote workers, she added.

Roles that were cut include corporate and administrative, sales, marketing, engineering, manufacturing, and construction.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The company is also implementing a freeze on hiring and non-essential expenditures.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us