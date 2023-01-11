Boston

Boston-To-China Flights Set to Resume Next Month

By Grant Welker

Flights between Boston and both Beijing and Shanghai are set to restart next month, according to federal regulatory filings made by Hainan Airlines, one of several carriers that ended service between Boston and East Asia when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Hainan indicated in filings with the U.S. Department of Transportation that it plans to restart flights between Boston Logan International and Beijing Capital International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Feb. 17. Flights will be scheduled to depart from each city three times a week.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us