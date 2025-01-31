Boston University to close Center for Antiracist Research as founder departs

Boston University will close its Center for Antiracist Research after less than five years with the departure of founder Ibram X. Kendi.
Kendi is leaving BU to join Howard University, a historically Black college in Washington, D.C., both schools announced Thursday.
