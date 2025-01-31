Boston Business Journal

Boston University to close Center for Antiracist Research as founder departs

By Grant Welker

In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Ibram X. Kendi, director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, stands for a portrait in Boston.
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Boston University will close its Center for Antiracist Research after less than five years with the departure of founder Ibram X. Kendi.

Kendi is leaving BU to join Howard University, a historically Black college in Washington, D.C., both schools announced Thursday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us