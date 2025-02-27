Boston will offer grants for getting life sciences workers hired

The city of Boston is expanding its effort than began last fall that's already awarded $4.7 million in grant funding to train Bostonians for life sciences careers.

The first grant recipients from the Life Sciences Workforce Development Initiative were announced last year. Those awardees, consisting of colleges and other groups, are charged with expanding and developing new training pathways to bring Boston residents — especially workers of color and those without four-year degrees — into life sciences careers.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal