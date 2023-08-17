Boston Business Journal

Boston's biggest hospitals are also the most expensive, data confirms

By Cassie McGrath

It's significantly more expensive to receive health care at an academic medical center, such as Massachusetts General Hospital, than it is to receive care in a community hospital, new data confirms.

That fact is often discussed within the healthcare industry, but a report released early Thursday by the state Center of Health Information and Analysis puts numbers to the price differences of the region's research hospitals versus smaller, community hospitals. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us