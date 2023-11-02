Boston Business Journal

Boston's first Google Store will open next year

By Greg Ryan

Alphabet Inc. is preparing to debut one of the first Google Stores in the country next year in a new building at what another tenant once called “the best corner in the Back Bay.”

Contractors are now readying the storefront at 149 Newbury St., a five-story mixed-use building recently developed by Chicago-based L3 Capital LLC. The Business Journal reported in August that Alphabet planned to open a Google Store in Boston and was targeting that development as its location.

