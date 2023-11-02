Boston's first Google Store will open next year

Alphabet Inc. is preparing to debut one of the first Google Stores in the country next year in a new building at what another tenant once called “the best corner in the Back Bay.”

Contractors are now readying the storefront at 149 Newbury St., a five-story mixed-use building recently developed by Chicago-based L3 Capital LLC. The Business Journal reported in August that Alphabet planned to open a Google Store in Boston and was targeting that development as its location.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal