Boston's first Google Store will open next year

Alphabet Inc. is preparing to debut one of the first Google Stores in the country next year in a new building at what another tenant once called “the best corner in the Back Bay.”
Contractors are now readying the storefront at 149 Newbury St., a five-story mixed-use building recently developed by Chicago-based L3 Capital LLC. The Business Journal reported in August that Alphabet planned to open a Google Store in Boston and was targeting that development as its location.
