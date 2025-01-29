Boston Business Journal

Boston's latest ‘net zero' rule wins zoning board approval

By Greg Ryan

A Boston zoning board on Wednesday gave the green light to the Wu administration’s “net zero” requirement for new buildings after rejecting the same proposal last year.

The Boston Zoning Commission’s 8-to-3 vote is the final approval that city officials need to advance the measure, which mandates that future real estate developments have net zero carbon emissions as soon as they open, or their owners will face fines. The rule applies to projects formally proposed to the city beginning in July 2025.

