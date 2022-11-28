Boston Business Journal

Boston's Luxury Housing Market Has Cooled. Here's Where It Ranked

By Grant Welker

Luxury home sales have tanked nationally this year thanks to rising interest rates, inflation and economic uncertainty.

Boston-area sales fell 15% this June, July and August, according to Redfin, which defines luxury listings as those in the top 5% of the market. Nationally, such sales plummeted 28%. Not one of the 50 largest markets saw the number of luxury sales rise.

