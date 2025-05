Boston is still behind its pre-pandemic population but has nearly returned to 2020 levels, according to new census data.

The city’s population in 2024 was down just 0.3% from 2020, when Boston and many other larger cities began seeing a decline amid new remote and hybrid work possibilities and other ways that economies were upended by the pandemic.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal