Boston's skyline, once modest, has gotten awfully self-promotional

It wasn't long ago that the Prudential Tower stood out as one of a small handful of buildings in Boston's skyline to carry a company name or logo. The insurer’s all-caps name across the top of the Back Bay office tower continues to be a city landmark.

But today when you look out across the city and beyond, to Cambridge and Somerville, you can see dozens of logos — from Google to Akamai, and from Puma to Mass General Brigham.

