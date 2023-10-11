Boston Business Journal

Boston's skyline, once modest, has gotten awfully self-promotional

By Grant Welker

It wasn't long ago that the Prudential Tower stood out as one of a small handful of buildings in Boston's skyline to carry a company name or logo. The insurer’s all-caps name across the top of the Back Bay office tower continues to be a city landmark.

But today when you look out across the city and beyond, to Cambridge and Somerville, you can see dozens of logos — from Google to Akamai, and from Puma to Mass General Brigham.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us