BPDA Proposes Changing Height Limits for Downtown Buildings

Boston Planning and Development Agency officials on Tuesday proposed revamping the way new buildings are approved in downtown Boston and Chinatown, saying developers may surpass certain heights if they give to a new city fund meant to benefit the neighborhoods.

The potential changes are part of the BPDA’s recently relaunched planning initiative for downtown Boston. The meeting Tuesday offered a first look at potential changes. The BPDA said a formal draft of the planning changes in downtown and Chinatown is not expected until June.

