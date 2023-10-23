Boston Business Journal

Braintree software firm to be acquired by Vista for $4B

By Lucia Maffei

One of the state's fastest growing companies is slated to leave the public markets in the coming months after going up for sale in a deal valued $4 billion.

EngageSmart Inc., a customer engagement and payment software provider that went public two years ago, agreed to be bought Monday by an affiliate of Vista Equity Partners. The all-cash deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

