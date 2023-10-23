Braintree software firm to be acquired by Vista for $4B

One of the state's fastest growing companies is slated to leave the public markets in the coming months after going up for sale in a deal valued $4 billion.
EngageSmart Inc., a customer engagement and payment software provider that went public two years ago, agreed to be bought Monday by an affiliate of Vista Equity Partners. The all-cash deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal