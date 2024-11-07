Lord Hobo to merge with Maine brewery Lone Pine

Woburn-based craft brewer Lord Hobo Brewing is merging with Lone Pine Brewing, a Portland-Maine brewery, and will create a new ownership structure that encompasses both.

Lord Hobo CEO Simon Thorpe said the two breweries will be the first of several additions to the new group, which will be held under one as-yet-unnamed holding company.

