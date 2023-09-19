Brigham and Women's Hospital names new chief medical officer

Brigham and Women’s Hospital has named Dr. Charles A. Morris as its new chief medical officer.

In this new role, Morris will begin as CMO for BWH, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital and the Brigham and Women’s Physicians Organization, effective immediately. Morris became interim CMO in November, when Dr. Sunil Eappen left Brigham but will now serve in a permanent capacity.

