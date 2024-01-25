Brigham and Women's Hospital president stepping down

The Brigham and Women’s Hospital president is stepping down.

Dr. Robert S.D. Higgins is leaving Massachusetts’ second-largest hospital to take a new job in Chicago as president and chief academic officer at Rush University and chief academic officer and senior vice president at the Rush University System for Health.

He served as president of the Brigham for two years. Before that, he previously worked as a professor and chairman of the department of surgery at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, chief of surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine, and as chair of the Department of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery at Rush.

