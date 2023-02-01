Brigham Nurses Protest Unsafe Staffing, Working Conditions

Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurses protested over working conditions and worsening patient care at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The protest, organized by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, was timed to coincide with a visit from representatives of the national nursing Magnet Recognition Program, which awards hospitals for nursing excellence. The protesters pointed to 519 reports of unsafe staffing levels filed in 2022 by nurses with the union and with hospital administrators, as well as union complaints about an "overrun" emergency department and "disrespect against nurses."

