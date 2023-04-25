Brighton Hotel Property to Go to Auction After Foreclosure

A former Best Western hotel in Brighton, a site approved nearly five years ago for a new condo development, is set to be auctioned off later this week following its foreclosure.

A limited liability company affiliated with Boston developer John Matheson scored the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval in 2018 to build a 151-unit condo building at the motel site, located at 40 Mt. Hood Road, just off Commonwealth Avenue. That project, estimated to cost $150 million at the time of approval, never took place. Matheson could not be immediately reached for comment on what led to the foreclosure.

