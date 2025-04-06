Boston Business Journal

Broad, Harvard researchers win ‘Oscars of Science' awards

By Hannah Green

David Liu and Alberto Ascherio are among the recipients of the 2025 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences.

Two Massachusetts researchers are among the recipients of an award known as the “Oscars of Science” for their contributions to the life sciences. 

David Liu and Alberto Ascherio were recognized on Saturday with the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences. 

