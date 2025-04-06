Broad, Harvard researchers win ‘Oscars of Science' awards

Two Massachusetts researchers are among the recipients of an award known as the “Oscars of Science” for their contributions to the life sciences.
David Liu and Alberto Ascherio were recognized on Saturday with the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal