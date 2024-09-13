Boston Business Journal

BU wins city approval for tower renovations, new academic building

By Greg Ryan

The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved Boston University’s real estate plan for its Charles River campus through 2026, including major renovations to Warren Towers and Mugar Memorial Library and a new school of global studies.

The board also gave the green light to a large lab complex on Wentworth Institute of Technology property a month after tabling the proposal, as well as two office-to-housing conversions and Jones Street Investment Partners’ 236-unit apartment building behind the convention center in South Boston.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us