Burlington-based security firm announces layoffs

An Israeli security company that in 2021 was valued at over $1 billion is reportedly laying off workers six months after its latest round of job cuts.

Aqua Security Software Inc., which has its U.S. headquarters in Burlington, is laying off dozens of employees worldwide, according to a Calcalist report from earlier this week. The company told Calcalist it is "nearing profitability" and "financially stable," attributing the cuts to a "strategic reorganization."

