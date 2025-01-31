Burlington biotech announces layoffs, pivots research focus

Fractyl Health Inc. will lay off 17% of its workforce as it focuses on weight maintenance for patients coming off of GLP-1 drugs.

Harith Rajagopalan, CEO of the Burlington-based company said the decision mostly affects employees who have been working on activities related to treating Type 2 diabetes.

