Burlington biotech announces layoffs, pivots research focus

By Hannah Green

microvilli in a intestinal tract. close-up, Microbiology, anatomy, biology, science, medicine, medical and healthcare concepts. 3D Rendering
Getty Images

Fractyl Health Inc. will lay off 17% of its workforce as it focuses on weight maintenance for patients coming off of GLP-1 drugs.

Harith Rajagopalan, CEO of the Burlington-based company said the decision mostly affects employees who have been working on activities related to treating Type 2 diabetes.

