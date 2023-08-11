Burlington Mall adds 2 new stores, and other retail news

The Burlington Mall continues to sign new tenants at a time when many other enclosed shopping malls are struggling to fill vacancies.

The mall’s latest newcomer is the upscale Canadian women’s clothing company Aritzia, which today has a single Massachusetts store at the Prudential Center. It will be joined by Swedish fast fashion retailer H&M; the Boston Greek restaurant Greco, which will make Burlington its fifth location; and SweatHouz, an infrared sauna experience, which is expected to open in The Village at Burlington Mall, a standalone group of retailers at a former Sears automotive service building.

The Burlington mall also recently added The North Face, along with a series of retailers that have taken a former Sears space, including Lands' End; Parm, an outpost of the Major Food Group chain; and Bennett's Sandwich Shop, an outpost from the Maine-based chain. Another major vacancy remains, at the site of the former Lord & Taylor department store.

