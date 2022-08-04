Boston Business Journal

Business Owners, Leaders See Red Over Orange Line Shutdown

By Meera Raman, Lucia Maffei and Jess Aloe

After the MBTA announced plans to completely shut down the Orange Line for a month starting Aug. 19, Christina Pascucci-Ciampa, owner of All She Wrote Books in Assembly Row, said she’s concerned customers and staff alike will have trouble getting to her shop.

“Having access to transit is important and allows more people — locals and tourists alike — to check out small businesses like ours,” she said. “But to make it safe and reliable shouldn’t be at the expense of businesses like ours.”

