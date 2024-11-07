Boston Business Journal

Cambridge-based Akamai cuts approximately 250 jobs

By Lucia Maffei

Tom Leighton, co-founder and CEO, Akamai.

Cambridge-based Akamai Technologies Inc. has made a new round of cuts to its workforce, similar in scope to the layoffs announced last year.

CEO Tom Leighton said Thursday that the company cut approximately 2.5% of the current roles across the company.

