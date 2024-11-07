Cambridge-based Akamai cuts approximately 250 jobs

Cambridge-based Akamai Technologies Inc. has made a new round of cuts to its workforce, similar in scope to the layoffs announced last year.
CEO Tom Leighton said Thursday that the company cut approximately 2.5% of the current roles across the company.
