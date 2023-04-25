Boston Business Journal

Cambridge-Based Biogen Halts Work on Several Drugs as It Awaits FDA Decisions

By Rowan Walrath

With multiple FDA drug approval decisions on the horizon — including one expected later today — Biogen Inc. CEO Christopher Viehbacher isn't waiting to maximize profits.

In its first-quarter earnings release Tuesday morning, the Cambridge drugmaker disclosed that it had stopped development on a handful of experimental drugs. Among them are one for ischemic stroke and brain bruising that it had been developing with Remedy Pharmaceuticals, plus another for ischemic stroke and a third drug for spinocerebellar ataxia, a group of inherited brain disorders.

