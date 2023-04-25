Cambridge-Based Biogen Halts Work on Several Drugs as It Awaits FDA Decisions

With multiple FDA drug approval decisions on the horizon — including one expected later today — Biogen Inc. CEO Christopher Viehbacher isn't waiting to maximize profits.
In its first-quarter earnings release Tuesday morning, the Cambridge drugmaker disclosed that it had stopped development on a handful of experimental drugs. Among them are one for ischemic stroke and brain bruising that it had been developing with Remedy Pharmaceuticals, plus another for ischemic stroke and a third drug for spinocerebellar ataxia, a group of inherited brain disorders.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal