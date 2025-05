Moderna is once again expanding its cost-cutting measures as it seeks to rein in expenses and reach financial breakeven in 2028.

To get there, Moderna said it has already made reductions across digital, facility, marketing, personnel-related expenses, and external consulting and service costs in the first quarter of 2025.

