Boston Business Journal

Cambridge biotech company lays off more than half its employees

By Hannah Green

Getty Images

Big changes, including major layoffs, are coming at Editas Medicine Inc. as the biotech lays off 180 people, or 65% of its employees.

The Cambridge company, which was the first gene editing company in the world to go public back in 2016, is dropping work on its lead reni-cel program, an experimental treatment for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia that Editas had recently been trying to partner or out-license. Those efforts didn’t yield any results.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us