A Cambridge biotech is winding down operations and laying off the majority of its team.

About 150 employees are losing their jobs at Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR) after the biotech announced on Thursday it would explore strategic alternatives. The company, which has been around for about a decade, said the decision was based on “currently available clinical data from its key clinical programs and a challenging fundraising environment.”

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

More on this story from Boston Business Journal