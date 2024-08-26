Boston Business Journal

Cambridge rezoning could create nearly 5,000 new homes, city says

By Greg Ryan

A proposal to allow for six-story residential buildings across Cambridge would create 4,880 net new housing units in the next decade and a half, almost 14 times the number of units expected under current zoning, according to new estimates from city officials.

A group of Cambridge city councilors are interested in radically rezoning the city to eliminate single-family-only zoning in order to boost housing production. Under the proposal, the height limit for residential buildings could be no lower than six stories in any part of the city. 

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us