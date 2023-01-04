Cambridge

Cambridge Startup Aims New Sweat Tech at ‘Industrial Athletes'

By Hannah Green

This week, Cambridge-based Epicore Biosystems is using the annual CES conference in Las Vegas to announce the upcoming launch of its newest product in its line of sweat-sensing wearables.

In 2021, the company launched its first commercial product with PepsiCo and Gatorade, called the Gx Sweat Patch, which measures things like sweat rate, fluid loss and sodium loss for athletes. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Cambridge
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us